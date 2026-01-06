Mad rush as Kampala Parents School advertises deputy principal position

Kampala Parents School has announced new job openings, including the position of Deputy Principal in charge of Curriculum in a bid to strengthen its academic leadership and teaching staff.

In a job advert released this week, the school said it is inviting suitably qualified and dynamic candidates to take up the following job opportunities, signalling its intention to enhance curriculum delivery and overall school administration.

According to the advert, the Deputy Principal in charge of the Curriculum must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Primary Education and should have previously served as a Deputy Headteacher or Head of Section.

The school further requires candidates to have a minimum of five years’ experience in an administrative position, while noting that a Master’s degree in a related field is an added advantage. Applicants for the role should also not be above 48 years of age.

Kampala Parents School is also recruiting a School Secretary, a role that requires a Bachelor’s degree in secretarial management and administration and strong computer skills, including proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access. The school emphasised that applicants should have at least four years’ working experience in a related field and be below 30 years of age, with additional skills in computer hardware, robotics and graphics considered an added advantage.

In addition, the school announced vacancies for teachers across different levels, including infant classes (P.1 and P.2), middle classes (P.3 and P.4), upper classes (P.5 to P.7) and pre-primary. The advert specifies that applicants should have a Diploma in Primary Education (DEP) for primary teachers or a Diploma in Early Childhood Development (ECD) for pre-primary teachers, adding that a bachelor’s degree in Primary Education or ECD will be an added advantage.

The school further noted that teaching applicants must have at least four years’ working experience in a primary or nursery school, be very innovative and computer literate and not be above 35 years of age. It also stressed that no Grade III teachers will be considered.

Interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications electronically, together with CVs and recent passport-size photographs, to the school’s official email address. “Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews,” the advert states, adding that handwritten applications will not be accepted.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, January 13, 2026.