Police deploy new 162 vehicles and 1,040 motorcycles to strengthen security ahead of elections

The Uganda Police Force has strengthened its security operations with the deployment of 162 vehicles and 1,040 motorcycles to regions and sub-counties with an aim to improve visibility, mobility and rapid response during the ongoing election period.

The fleet was officially handed over yesterday by AIGP James Apora, the Director of Logistics and Engineering who said the intervention to enhance grassroots policing.

“This deployment is meant to enhance capacity, improve service delivery, close security gaps and allow quicker responses to crime during the current elections,” AIGP Apora said.

Under the new distribution arrangement, each sub-county will receive two motorcycles to support foot patrols, community policing and intelligence-led operations at the local level.

“We urge local leaders to ensure these assets are used responsibly and fully accounted for,” Apora emphasized.

The initiative also supports the police’s ongoing decentralization strategy, which aims to strengthen the Sub-County Policing Model by ensuring that every sub-county has the tools needed to function as an effective policing point.

AIGP Apora expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, the Minister and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for their support in acquiring the fleet and improving the Force’s mobility.