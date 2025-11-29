UPDF Artillery destroys ADF camps in operation Shujaa attack

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have intensified their pursuit of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), launching precise artillery strikes that obliterated two major rebel camps in Mambasa territory last weekend.

According to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, the operations were executed on November 22 and 23 in areas near Babunga village, south of River Epulu where the ADF had established fortified hideouts.

Military intelligence indicates that ADF leader Musa Baluku may have been present in one of the targeted camps during the bombardment. However, his whereabouts and condition remain unclear.

Colonel Chris Magezi, the Acting Director for Defence Public Information confirmed that early field reports show significant rebel losses.

“Well-corroborated accounts from civilians in the vicinity align with our intelligence estimates that the ADF suffered heavy casualties as a result of the artillery strikes,” he said.

He added that the joint Operation Shujaa conducted between the UPDF and the Congolese army, FARDC, continues to exert unrelenting pressure on the militants.

“The remnants of the ADF are now scattered in small groups across the expansive terrain of eastern DRC as they attempt to evade capture,” Col. Magezi noted.