KIU graduates 2,385 students as it introduces Integrated Bachelor–Master of Pharmacy and specialized programs

Ishaka, Bushenyi — Kampala International University (KIU) today celebrated its 32nd graduation ceremony, awarding degrees to 2,385 graduates, including 66 first-class achievers and five PhD recipients.

The event was held in Ishaka-Bushenyi under the theme: “Empowering Graduates in the Era of Competence-Based Learning for a Sustainable Future”

The ceremony also marked an academic milestone with the launch of newly accredited programs, including the integrated Bachelor and Master of Pharmacy, MSc in Veterinary Pharmacy and MSc in Pharmacy Economics, the first of their kind in the region.

Among the top graduates, Kizito Yoban, a Bachelor of Information Technology student, was recognized as the best in science with a CGPA of 4.77. Chiburu Regan Julius, a Bachelor of Business Administration student, earned the best in humanities with a CGPA of 4.80. Of the graduands, 53 percent studied STEM disciplines, reflecting national development priorities, while 60 percent were male and 40 percent female.

Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, Chairman of the KIU Board of Trustees, highlighted the historic nature of the new programs.

“We made history with the Integrated Bachelor–Master of Pharmacy, the first in the region, and new programs like Veterinary Pharmacy and Pharmacy Economics. These milestones elevate KIU’s academic leadership,” he said.

He explained that the integrated pharmacy program allows students to study for both bachelor’s and master’s degrees simultaneously, completing them within six years.

“You can start first year and study Bachelor’s and Master’s at the same time in KIU from January,”he guided.

Basajjabalaba emphasized that education should serve communities, not just funding sources.

He called on the government to expand access to student loans and recommended a gradual rollout of competence-based and problem-based learning, noting that full implementation by 2026 is not feasible without proper staff and student preparation.

Delivering remarks on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni, Thomas Tayebwa praised KIU’s role in advancing education and national development.

He said, “Investing in education is a service, not a business. Success comes from character and working towards your goals, not just contacts.”

Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammed Ngoma highlighted KIU’s growth over 25 years into a leading East African institution. He praised the university’s infrastructure, including the near-completed Pharmacy Block, the Hajjati Azida Library, and fully equipped laboratories.

He also noted the accreditation of nine pharmacy programs, student achievements in national and international competitions, staff promotions, and support for advanced studies.

Professor Ngoma encouraged the graduands to uphold the university’s values of excellence, integrity, and professionalism.

“As you step out of the gates of this great university, remember that your education does not end here. This is the beginning of a new journey, one that calls for creativity, integrity, and service,” he said.