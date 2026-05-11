Prosecutors reveal Molly Katanga allegedly killed husband over property and wealth

State prosecutors in the murder trial of businesswoman Molly Katanga on Monday revealed to the High Court in Kampala that she allegedly killed her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, in a calculated fight over wealth and property.

The dramatic claims emerged as prosecution lawyers concluded their cross-examination of Molly Katanga, who has consistently denied murdering her husband during the November 2023 shooting at their family home in Mbuya, Kampala.

During tense exchanges in court, prosecutors suggested that Molly’s motive was linked to the couple’s vast jointly owned properties and financial assets. However, the accused firmly rejected the allegations, insisting she neither killed her husband nor benefited from his death.

“I did not kill my husband, sir,” Molly told the court after being accused of targeting Henry Katanga because of property.

The prosecution further questioned her over several properties allegedly owned by the couple, pressing her to explain whether the assets were registered solely in her names or jointly with the deceased businessman.

In response, Molly maintained that most of the properties were jointly owned and that in some cases she personally financed the purchases before bringing documents to her husband for signing.

“Even the agreement that Diana had, I had already bought and I brought it for him to sign so that we have it jointly,” she testified.

She also denied transferring or tampering with any of Henry Katanga’s assets, savings, or company interests following his death.

“No… Not at all,” she responded when asked whether she had taken over any of the deceased’s personal properties.

Her defence lawyer, MacDusman Kabega, dismissed the prosecution’s theory as false and unsupported, arguing that the claim that Molly killed for wealth “is fake.”

Henry Katanga, a prominent Kampala businessman and former chartered accountant, died from a gunshot wound to the head on November 2, 2023, inside the master bedroom of the couple’s residence on Chwa II Road in Mbuya.

The case has since evolved into one of Uganda’s most followed criminal trials, with investigators disputing earlier suggestions that the shooting may have been suicide.

According to earlier testimony from forensic experts and pathologists, the fatal bullet was fired at close-contact range, with evidence allegedly indicating that the pistol was pressed against Henry Katanga’s head when it was discharged.

Prosecutors have also previously relied on forensic evidence reportedly linking Molly Katanga to the firearm recovered at the scene, while arguing that she was the last person seen with the deceased before the shooting.

The High Court earlier ruled that Molly Katanga and her four co-accused had a case to answer after the prosecution presented what the judge described as sufficient prima facie evidence.

The co-accused include the couple’s daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwazi Katanga, nursing officer Charles Otai, and domestic worker George Amanyire. They face charges related to allegedly destroying evidence and being accessories after the fact of murder.

Despite weeks of intense testimony, Molly has maintained throughout the trial that she did not shoot her husband and has repeatedly told the court that she does not know how to operate a firearm.

The hearing will continue as the defence winds up its case before Justice Rosette Comfort Kania.