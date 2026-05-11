Tycoon Sudhir re-elected to Lohana Community in Uganda Board of Trustees

City businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has been re-elected to the Board of Trustees of the Lohana Community in Uganda following a successful Annual General Meeting held over the weekend in Kampala.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Executive Committee Chairman Janak Gadhia, who confirmed the election of five trustees to guide the affairs of one of Uganda’s most prominent Asian communities.

The newly elected trustees include Sudhir Ruparelia, Dr. Hitesh Panchmatia, Dr. Chirag Kotecha, Mr. Bhasker Kotecha and Mr. Raj Sakaria.

“We thank all members for the successful AGM and continuous support given to the Executive Committee, Lohana Mahila Mandal and Lohana Youth Wing,” Gadhia said in a statement released after the meeting.

He also commended outgoing trustees Mr. Kiran Bhimjiyani and Mr. Chetan Pabari for their dedicated service and contribution to the growth of the community.

Sudhir’s re-election is seen as a major boost to the community, given his longstanding role in Uganda’s business and philanthropic sectors. Over the years, he has emerged as one of East Africa’s leading investors with interests in real estate, education, hospitality, banking, and media.

The Lohana Community traces its roots to Sindh and Gujarat in India, with many families migrating to East Africa in the late 19th and early 20th centuries during the colonial era.

In Uganda, the community established itself as a key player in trade, manufacturing and commerce, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

Before the 1972 expulsion of Asians by former President Idi Amin, thousands of Lohanas lived and operated businesses in Uganda. Many families later relocated to the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries before gradually returning after the current government encouraged Asian investors to reclaim properties and reinvest in Uganda during the late 1980s.

Today, the Lohana Community in Uganda continues to play an active role in business, culture and social welfare. The community runs cultural and religious programs, youth initiatives and charity activities aimed at supporting members and preserving its heritage.

Observers say the newly elected board is expected to focus on strengthening community unity, expanding youth engagement, and deepening the community’s contribution to Uganda’s social and economic development.

The Asian business community in Uganda continues to play a vital role in investment, employment creation, and philanthropy across the country.