Speke Resort Munyonyo hosts state dinner for visiting heads of state, dignitaries, as Museveni gears up for swearing-in

Speke Resort Munyonyo has hosted the grand State Dinner in honour of visiting Heads of State, former presidents, special envoys and foreign dignitaries who have arrived in the country ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The glamorous dinner, organized by President Museveni, came after a series of high-level meetings at State House Entebbe where the Ugandan leader received several international delegations, including a representative of United States President Donald Trump.

The U.S delegation was led by Nick Checker, the Senior Bureau Official in the U.S Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, who is representing President Trump at the inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting, Museveni used the occasion to rally African countries to accelerate industrialisation and embrace value addition, arguing that the continent must stop exporting raw materials in unprocessed form.

“We cannot continue exporting raw materials such as coffee, oil and minerals without processing them,” Museveni said.

The President noted that industrialisation remains critical in transforming African economies and improving livelihoods.

“Value addition is crucial for expanding Africa’s GDP, creating jobs and increasing the purchasing power of our people,” he added.

Museveni later welcomed the American delegation to Uganda ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

“I welcome him to Uganda and wish him a fruitful stay,” Museveni said.

Among the high-profile leaders received at State House Entebbe was South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who arrived together with his delegation to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Museveni described Kiir as a close ally and reaffirmed the strong historical ties between Uganda and South Sudan.

“I warmly welcome him and wish him a fruitful stay as we continue to strengthen the historic brotherly ties and cooperation between our two countries,” Museveni said.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also arrived in Kampala and later met Museveni at State House Entebbe.

The Ugandan leader praised the growing cooperation between Kampala and Mogadishu, particularly in regional peace and security.

“I appreciate his visit and the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation that continues to strengthen the relations between Uganda and Somalia,” Museveni said.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also arrived in Uganda to join regional leaders, diplomats and invited guests attending the inauguration ceremony.

Kenyatta was received at Entebbe International Airport by Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich before later interacting with Kenyan officials in Kampala.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva also arrived in Kampala representing President Paul Kagame at the inauguration ceremony.

Uganda further welcomed Azouz Nasri, who arrived leading a 10-member delegation representing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algerian delegation’s visit highlighted the growing partnership between Uganda and Algeria in diplomacy, trade, mining, energy and continental cooperation.

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn also arrived in Uganda ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and was officially received by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye.

Uganda also welcomed Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo, upon his arrival ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. His visit further underscored the growing diplomatic ties and cooperation between Uganda and Togo, as African leaders continue to converge in Kampala for the historic event.

Also arriving in Kampala was Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who led a high-level delegation that included Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

During his visit, President Hassan Sheikh held bilateral talks with President Museveni at State House Entebbe, where the two leaders discussed regional security, defence cooperation, and strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh also congratulated Museveni upon his re-election.

Uganda also welcomed Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua, Prime Minister of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who arrived to represent his country at the inauguration ceremony. Uganda and Equatorial Guinea continue to strengthen ties through cooperation in diplomacy, political engagement, trade, and the oil and gas sector, as both nations seek to deepen collaboration on Africa’s broader development agenda.

Meanwhile, Brahim Ghali arrived in Uganda to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, he was received by Wilson Mbadi in a gesture reflecting Uganda’s continued commitment to Pan-African solidarity, diplomatic engagement, and regional cooperation. His participation highlighted the importance of African unity and collective efforts toward peace and development on the continent.

Also among the dignitaries arriving in Uganda was Constantino Chiwenga, who was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by Norbert Mao. Chiwenga’s visit reaffirmed the longstanding historical and political ties between Uganda and Zimbabwe, built on shared Pan-African values, regional solidarity, and a mutual commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development in Africa.

The visit shows the enduring diplomatic relations and strengthened cooperation between Uganda and Ethiopia, especially in regional peace, integration and economic collaboration.

The visiting leaders and dignitaries later joined senior Ugandan government officials and diplomats at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where cultural performances and diplomatic engagements marked the eve of Museveni’s inauguration.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, was re-elected in the January 15, 2026, general elections and will take the oath of office before thousands of guests, foreign dignitaries, and supporters at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday.