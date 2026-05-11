Trump sends representative witness Museveni swearing-in at Kololo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received several high-profile delegations at State House Entebbe, including a representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The U.S. delegation was led by Nick Checker, the Senior Bureau Official in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, who is representing President Trump at the inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting, Museveni used the occasion to call for accelerated industrialisation and value addition across Africa, arguing that the continent must move away from exporting raw materials in their unprocessed form.

“We cannot continue exporting raw materials such as coffee, oil and minerals without processing them,” Museveni said.

The President noted that industrialisation remains critical in transforming African economies and improving livelihoods on the continent.

“Value addition is crucial for expanding Africa’s GDP, creating jobs and increasing the purchasing power of our people,” he added.

Museveni later welcomed the American delegation to Uganda and wished them a successful stay in the country ahead of the inauguration.

“I welcome him to Uganda and wish him a fruitful stay,” he said.

The Ugandan leader also received Salva Kiir Mayardit at State House Entebbe together with his delegation ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony.

Museveni described the South Sudanese leader as a close ally and reaffirmed the strong historical relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

“I warmly welcome him and wish him a fruitful stay as we continue to strengthen the historic brotherly ties and cooperation between our two countries,” Museveni said.

In another meeting, Museveni hosted Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who also arrived in Uganda to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

The President praised the continued cooperation between Kampala and Mogadishu, especially in promoting regional stability and diplomacy.

“I appreciate his visit and the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation that continues to strengthen the relations between Uganda and Somalia,” Museveni said.

“I warmly welcome him to Uganda and wish him a fruitful stay,” he added.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also arrived in Kampala to join regional leaders, diplomats and other dignitaries attending the inauguration of President Museveni.

Kenyatta was received at the airport by Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich. He later briefly interacted with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who was travelling back to Nairobi from Uganda.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva also arrived in Kampala representing President Paul Kagame at the inauguration ceremony.

Uganda further welcomed Azouz Nasri, who arrived with a 10-member delegation representing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algerian delegation’s presence reflects the growing partnership between Uganda and Algeria in diplomacy, trade, mining, energy and continental cooperation.

Uganda also welcomed H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, ahead of the Presidential Swearing-in Ceremony scheduled for 12 May 2026. He was officially received by Kyofatogabye Kabuye, Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, in a gesture reflecting the enduring diplomatic ties and strengthened cooperation between Uganda and Ethiopia. This visit underscores the shared commitment to regional solidarity, peace, and integration within the Horn of Africa and the wider East African community.

Museveni was re-elected in the January 15, 2026 General Elections and will take the oath of office tomorrow before thousands of invited guests, foreign dignitaries and supporters at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.