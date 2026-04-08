Museveni swearing-in ceremony set for May 12 at Kololo 

According to a special announcement issued by the Centre’s Executive Director, Alan Kasujja the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

Kasujja emphasized the significance of the event and the scale of preparations already underway.

“Following his election victory, President Yoweri Museveni will be sworn in on 12th May 2026,” Kasujja stated in the official communication.

He added that the ceremony is being meticulously organized to reflect Uganda’s national aspirations and international standing.

“The ceremonies will be at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme, ‘Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status’,” he noted.

The announcement further highlighted the expected international attention the event will attract.

“Many dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend,” Kasujja said.

Preparations are being spearheaded by a national organizing team to ensure a smooth and successful event.

“The National Organising Committee led by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande is busy preparing for the event,” he added.

President Museveni secured victory in the last general election as declared by the Electoral Commission of Uganda with 7,944,772 votes, representing 71.65 per cent of the valid votes cast. At least 11,366,201 Ugandans cast their ballots, representing a voter turnout of 52.5 per cent. Museveni’s closest challenger, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), trailed with 2,741,238 votes, representing 24.72 per cent of the total ballots cast.