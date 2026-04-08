Killer of four toddlers at Ggaba daycare committed to High Court for trial

The suspect in the gruesome killing of four toddlers at a Ggaba daycare centre has been committed to the High Court, clearing the way for his trial on multiple counts of murder.

Christopher Okello Onyum, who is accused of carrying out the deadly attack at a Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre in Kampala, was committed after the completion of committal proceedings in the lower court, which established that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

During the proceedings, court was informed that a recent medical assessment found Onyum to be of sound mind, dismissing earlier claims by his family that he had a history of mental illness.

The prosecution indicated that although relatives had previously raised concerns about his mental state, the latest sanity report confirmed he is fit to stand trial.

Court also heard that investigators recovered a number of items from the suspect at the time of his arrest, including two American passports, two mobile phones, two laptops, a United States driving permit, a certificate of good conduct and medical documents. These are among exhibits the prosecution intends to rely on during the trial.

The charges arise from the April 2, 2026 incident in Ggaba, a Kampala suburb, where Onyum allegedly attacked and killed four children aged between two and three years at a daycare facility. The victims were identified as Gideon Eteku, Ryan Odeke, Ignatius Sserwange and Kaise Alungat.

Investigations indicate that the suspect had earlier visited the facility under the pretext of seeking admission for a child. He reportedly returned later, paid fees to gain access, and subsequently carried out the attack, shocking both staff and parents.

The incident sparked national outrage and raised concerns over safety standards in early childhood learning centres, prompting authorities to take swift action, including the closure of the facility as investigations got underway.

With the case now before the High Court, attention shifts to the full trial, where prosecutors will seek to present their evidence against Onyum in one of the most disturbing child murder cases in recent memory.