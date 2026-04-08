Dear Chief Justice, permit me bury my wife-Waiswa Mufumbiro

Detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro has written to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Uganda pleading for a temporary release to attend the burial of his wife, who has succumbed to cancer.

In a letter dated April 8, 2026, Mufumbiro, who identifies himself as Accused No. 8 in Criminal Case No. 1363 of 2025 and also faces charges in Criminal Case No. 147 of 2026, says he has been on remand at Upper Luzira Prison since September 2025.

He explains that under the 2025 case, he is charged with unlawful drilling before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Kawempe, presided over by Her Worship Ddamalie Aguma Asiimwe. Despite filing several bail applications through his lawyers, including a mandatory bail request, he says all attempts have been unsuccessful.

“Under Case No. 1363 of 2025, I am charged with unlawful drilling… and despite several applications for bail through my lawyers, including a mandatory bail application, my requests have not been successful,”he wrote.

While still in custody, Mufumbiro says he was slapped with a second charge of incitement to commit an offence under Criminal Case No. 147 of 2026, now before Chief Magistrate Ainemababazi Doreen. He notes that he is expected back in court on April 10, 2026 for bail rulings in both matters.

The detainee told the Chief Justice that he received news of his wife Edith Katende’s death with “great sadness,” noting she had battled cancer for a long time.

“With great sadness I have learnt of the passing of my dear wife Edith Katende who has been battling cancer for a considerable time,”he wrote.

He added that in her final days, Katende expressed a wish that he be allowed to stand by her and lay her to rest.

“In the final days of her illness… she expressed her last and most earnest wish that I be by her side and that I be permitted to lay her to rest,”Mufumbiro stated.

In an emotional appeal, the National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson asked the Chief Justice to intervene and direct the Grade One Magistrate’s Court at Kawempe to grant him bail, even if temporarily, so he can bury his wife.

“And it is the very reason I have decided to appeal to your office for my temporary release. I pray that you entreat the Chief Magistrate… to grant me bail to be able to bury my wife,” he wrote.

Mufumbiro emphasized that his request is grounded in respect for the law, not defiance of it.

“I approach Your Lordship not as a man who disregards the law, but as a man who is taking the law in its most human and dignified expression to permit me one final act of love for my wife,”he wrote.

He further pledged to comply with any conditions that may be attached to his temporary release.

The letter was copied to the Principal Judge, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Chief Magistrate of Kawempe, and his lawyers, Alma Associated Advocates.

The judiciary had not yet publicly responded to the request by press time.