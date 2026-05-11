Uganda, Turkmenistan deepen bilateral ties through high-level diplomatic talks

Uganda and Turkmenistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations following high-level diplomatic talks aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, education, tourism, energy and cultural exchange.

The discussions, held under the coordination of Twaha Matata, Uganda’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran accredited to Turkmenistan, brought together senior officials from both countries to explore new areas of strategic partnership and long-term cooperation.

The Ugandan delegation was led by Leonard Mugerwa, who welcomed Yazkuli Mammedov, a senior official from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for talks described by both sides as productive and forward-looking.

Officials said the meeting reflected a shared commitment to transform the longstanding cordial relations between Uganda and Turkmenistan into practical partnerships capable of driving economic growth, cultural understanding, and institutional cooperation.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation across strategic sectors and deepening engagement between the people and institutions of the two countries,” part of the joint communication noted.

Trade and investment emerged as central pillars of the discussions, with the two delegations identifying natural gas, textiles, agriculture, manufacturing, and coffee value addition as key areas for collaboration.

The Turkmenistan delegation highlighted the country’s expanding natural gas exports and growing textile industry, particularly denim and export-oriented fabric production, as sectors that could provide investment and trade opportunities for Uganda.

Agriculture also featured prominently in the talks, with discussions focusing on poultry exports, food processing, and improving value addition in Uganda’s coffee sector to increase export earnings and competitiveness on the international market.

Both delegations agreed on the need to organize business forums, trade exhibitions, and investment conferences alongside future political consultations in order to promote private sector participation and strengthen commercial ties.

Education, tourism, and cultural diplomacy were also identified as important areas of cooperation.

The two countries proposed academic exchange programmes, partnerships between universities and diplomatic academies, as well as joint training initiatives in diplomacy and international relations.

Officials further discussed the possibility of organizing cultural festivals and exchange programmes aimed at strengthening people-to-people relations and promoting cultural appreciation between the two nations.

Tourism promotion featured strongly during the talks, with Uganda’s wildlife, national parks, and eco-tourism attractions highlighted as areas with strong potential for cooperation and international visibility.

The Turkmenistan delegation commended Uganda for its hospitality, stability, and natural beauty while encouraging greater international recognition of African countries and their development potential.

The discussions also extended to regional and international cooperation, particularly collaboration within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.

Both sides explored mechanisms for coordinating diplomatic initiatives, facilitating future state visits, and introducing visa exemptions for diplomatic and service passport holders to ease official travel and strengthen engagement.

Participants noted that recent high-level interactions between the two countries signal growing momentum in bilateral relations, with additional agreements and engagements expected through 2027.

The meeting concluded with both delegations expressing appreciation for the cordial discussions and reaffirming their commitment to sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and long-term cooperation between Uganda and Turkmenistan.