Police arrest 1,095 suspects in week-long operation 

The Uganda Police has confirme arrest of 1,095 suspects in a week-long intelligence-led operation conducted across Kampala Metropolitan and several upcountry regions.

The coordinated operations, carried out between February 16 and February 22, 2026, targeted burglary, aggravated robbery, narcotics trafficking, street mugging and related crimes. The crackdown focused on identified crime hotspots, hideouts and narcotics hubs, leading to the recovery of dangerous weapons and other exhibits.

Police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke said the operations were aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring public confidence in security agencies.

“These operations were intelligence-led and carefully coordinated across multiple regions. Our objective was to disrupt criminal gangs, prevent night crime and ensure that lawful businesses and communities operate without fear,” Rusoke said.

He added that many of those arrested are habitual offenders and gang members who have been linked to robberies, burglaries, phone snatching and narcotics-related crimes.

“Several suspects have already been screened and arraigned in courts of law. Others were cautioned after thorough profiling and verification of their criminal records,” he said.

According to police, daily enforcement actions were conducted in Kampala Metropolitan East, South and North, as well as Aswa West, West Nile, Albertine North, Elgon, Savannah, East Kyoga, Wamala and other regions.

Kampala Metropolitan South registered the highest number of arrests at 510, followed by Kampala Metropolitan East with 224. Aswa West recorded 184 arrests, Savannah 102, East Kyoga 27, Elgon 19, West Nile 14, Nwoya 8 and Wamala 1. Kampala Metropolitan North registered 5 arrests, bringing the overall total to 1,095.

In Kampala Metropolitan East and South, police mounted disruptive operations in Kira, Mukono, Kyanja, Bweyogerere, Nsangi, Nateete, Katwe and Entebbe, netting more than 700 suspects linked to violent gangs and narcotics activity.

In Entebbe, 20 suspects were arrested in Kiwafu Cell, with four charged with aggravated robbery after being linked to an earlier incident. Another rapid response operation in Abaita Ababiri followed a distress video circulated online and led to the arrest of a key suspect.

Rusoke noted that enforcement in Nakawa and the Lugogo traffic light areas targeted individuals vandalizing vehicles in traffic, resulting in the recovery of stolen side mirrors and other motor vehicle parts.

Exhibits recovered during the operations included pangas and other dangerous weapons, breaking implements, narcotics, multiple SIM cards, stolen motor vehicle parts and livestock. In one operation in Luwero region, police recovered a motor vehicle and three bulls.

In Gulu City and Elegu Town Council, joint security teams recovered 30 SIM cards, breaking implements and marijuana from suspects described as rogue elements.

Joint operations in Luwero and Nakaseke town councils and cattle markets in Savannah region also led to arrests of suspects involved in simple robberies and burglaries.

Beyond crime enforcement, police highlighted a life-saving intervention by Fire and Rescue Services in Masindi, where officers rescued a juvenile who had fallen into a pit.

Rusoke credited the public for supporting the operations.

“Many of our successes were informed by community intelligence, complaints from residents, and support from boda boda riders and local leaders. This partnership with the public remains critical in our fight against crime,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Uganda Police and sister security agencies to sustain intelligence-led operations across the country.

“We shall continue working closely with the public, sister security agencies and local authorities to keep our communities safe,” Rusoke said.