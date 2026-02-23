Holy Mass for embattled Kizza Besigye abruptly postponed at Rubaga Cathedral, worshippers left stranded

Hundreds of worshippers were left shocked at Rubaga Cathedral on Monday when a Holy Mass dedicated to the health and freedom of veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and all political prisoners was abruptly postponed.

The service was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and was to be led by Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere of the Archdiocese of Kampala. Supporters, clergy, and civil society activists had gathered from across the country to attend.

Just minutes before the Mass was set to begin, screens inside the cathedral displayed a message announcing the postponement. Many attendees had already entered the cathedral and were left waiting without guidance from church officials.

Supporters said they were prepared to pray for Dr. Besigye and for the freedom of all political prisoners, seeing the Mass as a symbol of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions.

In response, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), which organized the event, issued a detailed statement to supporters.

“To the supporters of the People’s Front for Freedom, friends of the struggle, and the faithful gathered at Rubaga: We acknowledge the sudden communication displayed on the screens at the Cathedral indicating that today’s Mass, dedicated to praying for the health and freedom of our founding leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, and all other political prisoners, has been postponed,”PFF said.

The PFF urged calm and patience while highlighting the lack of clarity from church authorities.

“We are aware that many of you had travelled long distances to participate in the Mass, and we recognize the frustration caused by this sudden change. While the reasons for the postponement remain unclear, we urge everyone to remain calm and patient as we await formal and detailed communication from the leadership of the Archdiocese of Kampala,”PFF urged.

The group also reaffirmed its commitment to justice and solidarity.

“Our prayers and solidarity with Dr. Besigye and all those unjustly detained remain unwavering. This setback will not deter us from standing for justice, freedom, and the dignity of every Ugandan. We thank all faithful and supporters for their understanding and steadfastness,”PFF noted.

Dr. Besigye has been detained since November 16, 2024, following his abduction in Kenya and transfer to Uganda where he faces treason and related charges. His prolonged detention has raised concerns about his health.

His wife, Eng. Winnie Byanyima had called on Ugandans of all faiths to join prayers for her husband and all political detainees, prompting the strong turnout at the cathedral.

Many attendees expressed frustration over the lack of communication. Some remained inside the cathedral for hours, hoping for instructions or a rescheduled time. Others gathered outside, discussing the political significance of the Mass and its symbolic role for democratic freedoms in Uganda.

The Archdiocese has not issued a formal explanation for the sudden postponement, nor confirmed when the Mass might be rescheduled.

For many, the Mass was not just a religious ceremony but a public expression of solidarity with one of Uganda’s most prominent opposition leaders.