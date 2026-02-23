Speke Resort Munyonyo to host National Trade Sector Review Conference 2026

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC) in partnership with TradeMark Africa, UK International Development and other partners is set to host the National Trade Sector Review Conference 2026 from 4th to 5th March at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The high-level conference, held under the theme “Trade-Driven Transformation: Propelling Uganda to a $500B Economy by 2040,” will provide a national platform to review the performance of Uganda’s trade, industry, and cooperative sectors, assess the implementation of past initiatives, and develop strategies to accelerate economic growth.

According to MTIC officials, the event will convene between 250 and 350 participants, including government ministries, private sector leaders, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives, civil society representatives, academia, regional trade bodies, development partners, and media houses.

“The Conference offers a structured platform to align Uganda’s trade strategy with our ambition to expand the economy tenfold from approximately $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040,” the Ministry said in a statement.

A major highlight of the conference will be the unveiling of the revised National Trade Policy (NTP), which incorporates shifts in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), new regional markets, and a focus on value addition. The updated policy is aimed at enhancing Uganda’s competitiveness and supporting the country’s long-term economic targets.

“TradeMark Africa’s support for this Conference reflects our commitment to enabling trade through practical reforms that reduce the cost of doing business, improve border efficiency, strengthen standards compliance, and enhance value-chain competitiveness, while promoting the inclusion of women and youth,” said Anna Nambooze, TradeMark Africa’s Country Director.

Nearly two decades after the adoption of the current trade policy, the Conference will also launch the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS), the National Trade Policy Development and Implementation Plan, and an Online Reporting Platform. These initiatives are expected to guide regulatory reforms, promote exports, boost service trade competitiveness, scale agro-industrial value chains, expand cooperative-led trade, and standardize trade processes.

“The Conference provides a timely platform to strengthen coordination among trade institutions and stakeholders, accelerate reform implementation, and reinforce trade as a key driver of Uganda’s Ten-Fold Growth ambition,” Nambooze added.

The Ministry is calling on businesses across manufacturing, agro-processing, ICT, logistics, financial services, minerals, high-value manufacturing, cooperatives, and services sectors to register for attendance through https://nationaltradereview.ug

and participate in shaping Uganda’s trade-driven transformation agenda.

In addition to participation, the conference will host an exhibition where businesses can showcase innovations, build partnerships, engage policymakers, and position themselves within Uganda’s evolving trade and industrial policy landscape. Exhibitor slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.