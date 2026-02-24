BIZARRE: Museveni tasked with restoring order at City Hall after top KCCA directors clash 

President Yoweri Museveni has been tasked to restore order at City Hall following an internal fight between two senior directors at the Kampala Capital City Authority.

The call is contained in a dossier addressed to the President and copied to the Secretary in the Office of the President, detailing allegations of misconduct, abuse of office and nepotism involving top officials at the Authority.

At the centre of the dispute are the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Grace Akullo, and the Director of Gender, Social and Community Services, Ghandhi Sheila Birungi.

The petition claims the two engaged in a heated public confrontation in the presence of staff and clients, an incident the author says exposed serious professional lapses within the institution.

The writer, whose identity has been withheld due to the sensitivity of the matter, says the altercation reflected deeper governance concerns at City Hall.

“The confrontation revealed serious breaches of professional conduct and raised grave concerns about integrity within the Authority,” the letter states.

According to the petition, Ms Birungi was accused during the exchange of absenteeism, underutilisation of allocated funds, elitism in handling community members and influencing recruitment processes.

Ms Akullo was in turn accused of irregular recruitment practices, allegedly demanding money for appointments, irregularly assigning acting positions and retaliating against a former personal assistant who reportedly attempted to expose financial impropriety.

The petitioner argues that the public nature of the clash signalled a breakdown in decorum at the top administrative level and points to systemic challenges that require urgent intervention.

With several directors’ contracts reportedly nearing renewal, the writer urges President Museveni, as the appointing authority, to subject the two officials to scrutiny and ensure the Inspectorate of Government investigates the allegations.

“At a time when the contracts of several directors are due for renewal, I respectfully urge Your Excellency to ensure that these two directors are subjected to closer examination,” the letter reads.

Efforts to obtain comment from the implicated officials were unsuccessful by press time.