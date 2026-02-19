EXCLUSIVE: Rich Gang’s Ed Cheune pours billions into sports betting and logistics sectors

When most Ugandans hear the name Edward Kyeyune—better known as Ed Cheune—they immediately think of big parties and luxury. As a leading member of the famous “Rich Gang,” he has always been in the spotlight for his flashy lifestyle. However, it looks like he is now taking a completely different path. The well-known socialite is now focusing on building a serious business empire.

According to recent reports, Cheune is making big moves in two growing industries: sports betting and logistics. While he has not officially announced the names of his new companies just yet, close sources say he is investing a lot of money into these projects. This shows a big shift from just spending money to creating generational wealth.

Even though he is famous for having fun, Cheune has always had a mind for business. For example, in December 2020, he was the main face at the Kampala launch of AU Vodka Gold, a premium drink from the UK. That move showed his early interest in the high-end business world.

Of course, his love for the fine things in life is still a big part of his story. After moving to Dubai, he famously bought a Lamborghini Huracán worth about Shs 1.3 Billion to drive around his home at the Burj Khalifa. Back in Kampala, people used to see him in a beautiful Mercedes GLE AMG with a custom “Cheune 9” number plate.

He also leaves behind a legendary social legacy. Alongside King Lawrence and the late Ivan Ssemwanga, Cheune used to host the famous “Made of Money” end-of-year parties at Liquid Silk. They were known for buying drinks for everyone just to celebrate the holidays together.

Today, it seems those party days are turning into boardroom meetings. As he sets up his new betting and transport companies, we are keeping a close eye on his progress. We shall share more details about the investments as details come in.