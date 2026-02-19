Uganda population to rise to 48.2million this year – Health Ministry

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that Uganda’s population is projected to reach 48.2 million in 2026 and called for the urgency of addressing the country’s growing dependency burden and youth unemployment challenges.

Dr. Aceng made the remarks during the launch of the State of Uganda Population Report at the Media Centre in Kampala, an event organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund.

According to the Minister, Uganda’s rapid population growth remains driven by high fertility rates, with women giving birth to an estimated 1.5 million babies every year.

“When I say 1.5 million people are added each year, it means our women will deliver 1.5 million babies. And this is not only this year, it is every year,” Dr Aceng said.

She cited the latest report from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, which puts the current population at 45,905,417, with females accounting for 53% and males 47%.

Dr Aceng noted that Uganda’s fertility rate remains at about 4.5 births per woman, contributing to sustained demographic expansion. She warned that while the country’s youthful population presents an opportunity for economic transformation, it also poses serious risks if not properly managed.

“73.2% of Ugandans are below the age of 30. This presents a powerful opportunity for a demographic dividend, yet it also presents a serious risk if our young people are overwhelmed by unemployment, exclusion, addiction, trauma and untreated depression,” she said.

The report further shows that 50.9% of young people aged 18 to 30 are not in employment, education or training, a situation the Minister said is a driver of distress and hopelessness among the youth.

“Uganda’s population challenge is not only about how many we are. It is about how well we nurture and protect well-being across the life course so that our youthful population becomes a skilled and productive workforce under the National Development Plan IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy,” she emphasised.

Dr Aceng also raised concern over the rising mental health burden in the country, revealing that facility reported mental health cases increased by 71% between 2021 and 2024.

“The evidence presented in the State of Uganda Population Report 2025 is deeply concerning,” she said.

She also stressed the need for stronger investment in mental health services and social protection systems.

The State of Uganda Population Report provides a comprehensive overview of demographic trends and their implications for health, education, employment and national development planning.