Nobert Mao, man to watch as he redirects one lead car back to Northern Uganda

The ‘president’ of the Democratic Party (DP) Nobert Mao, who recently won the Laroo Pece Member of Parliament seat, is the man of the moment as he is likely to be the political destabilizer in the distribution of top key government posts.

Mr Mao, who joined the government through political cooperation between the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Mao’s) DP faction is being viewed as a possible key replacement for the top slots as President Museveni realigns his cabinet. Uganda has four traditional regions: Eastern, Northern, Western, and Central (Buganda).

Traditionally, Western Uganda is well represented, with the head of the executive hailing from Ankole and the current Prime Minister hailing from Bunyoro.

In Eastern Uganda, two lead cars head in that direction, and all end up in Teso. Meanwhile, as per the 2026 voting pattern, Northern Uganda performed perfectly well, and with the exit of the Chief Justice as he retires, this leaves Northern Uganda without a lead car. Northern Uganda is also looking for a perfect replacement of late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, and so will Nobert Mao be the man of the moment to redirect one of the lead cars from any of the three regions back to Gulu?

Will Mr. Mao take it from the Bunyoro woman or one of the two women from Teso? Sources say Mao has positioned himself well with Lubanga (God) in Gulu, that his role in the new government is smelt, and his role of unifying Acholi and the rest of Northern Uganda can’t be ignored.

Sources further say that, given his past legislation in the August House, Mao is vital in parliament as he is likely to oversee key constitutional amendments that require a sober mind.