Love by the Lake: Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils irresistible Valentine’s Day packages

Speke Resort Munyonyo has set the mood for love with carefully curated room packages designed to turn romance into a lasting memory on Valentine’s Day.

Positioned along the shores of Lake Victoria, the luxury resort is inviting couples to escape the bustle of the city and celebrate love in an atmosphere defined by elegance, comfort and unforgettable experiences.

In a Valentine’s message shared by the resort, Speke Munyonyo promises more than just a stay.

“Escape with your special someone and enjoy our thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Room Packages, designed to turn every moment into a lasting memory,” the resort notes.

The management adds that from cozy stays and welcome treats to candlelit dinners and indulgent experiences, everything has been carefully planned to deliver the perfect romantic getaway.

For couples seeking a simple yet intimate experience, the Classic Room Package offers a one-night stay in a deluxe room, complete with welcome drinks on arrival and a buffet breakfast the following morning.

Priced at $149 (about Shs540,000), the package blends comfort and affordability, making it ideal for lovers who want a quiet night away surrounded by luxury.

Those looking to elevate the romance can opt for the Romantic Escape Package, which goes for $235 (about Shs850,000).

In addition to deluxe accommodation and welcome drinks, couples are treated to a romantic candlelit dinner, a hearty breakfast and late checkout, allowing them to linger longer in each other’s company without rushing back to routine.

At the top end is the Luxury Valentine’s Escape, priced at $300 (about Shs1.08 million), offering an indulgent experience tailored for couples who want to be fully pampered.

The package includes a deluxe room stay, welcome amenities, a special romantic couple’s massage, breakfast in bed, a candlelit dinner, and late checkout, wrapping love, relaxation, and luxury into one seamless experience.

Beyond the rooms, Speke Resort Munyonyo offers an unmatched Valentine’s atmosphere that extends across its expansive lakeside property.

Couples can stroll through lush gardens, enjoy breathtaking sunsets over Lake Victoria, unwind by the pool, or indulge in spa treatments designed to deepen relaxation and connection.

As evening falls, the resort’s elegant dining spaces and soft lighting transform the lakeside into a romantic sanctuary, perfect for celebrating love.

With its blend of scenic beauty, world-class hospitality and thoughtfully designed Valentine’s packages, Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to position itself as the ultimate destination for lovers.

For couples hoping to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, by the calm waters of Lake Victoria, the resort promises an experience where every detail speaks the language of romance.