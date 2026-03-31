Kabira Country Club unveils exciting Easter festivities for families

Families across the city are set to enjoy a festive Easter experience as Kabira Country Club unveils a lineup of activities and special offers from April 3-6, 2026.

The club promises a perfect blend of fine dining, entertainment and leisure in a family-friendly environment.

The celebrations kick off on Good Friday, April 3, with a Mongolian-themed dining experience accompanied by live band performances. Adults will pay Shs70,000, while children under 10 can enjoy the experience for Shs40,000.

Easter Sunday, April 5th, will feature a special lunch complete with a free cocktail, live music, bouncing castles, face painting, clowning, and kids’ activities led by the popular Henry the Clown. A friendly bunny mascot will also join the festivities. Prices for adults are set at Shs120,000, and for children below ten at Shs65,000.

On Easter Monday, the club will host a brunch buffet featuring live music, free soda and water per guest, and additional activities for children, including a kids’ corner and bouncing castles. Adults will pay Shs85,000 while children below ten pay Shs50,000.

In addition to the celebrations, Kabira Country Club is offering special Easter week room rates of $125 per night on a half-board basis from April 1-6, 2026.

Guests will enjoy bed and breakfast, lunch or dinner, daily mineral water, tea and coffee making facilities, and access to the club’s health and leisure facilities, including the gym, pool, steam and sauna, tennis, squash, basketball courts, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Kabira Country Club is renowned for its luxurious accommodations, elegant dining experiences and recreational amenities.

The club is also a preferred destination for both locals and visitors seeking a relaxing retreat in the heart of Kampala.