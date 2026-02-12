Uganda Tourism Association launches Strategic Plan 2026-2030 at Speke Resort Munyonyo 

The Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) has unveiled its Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, setting out an ambitious roadmap aimed at strengthening the private sector’s role in transforming Uganda’s tourism industry.

Launched at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the five-year strategy marks a significant milestone for the country’s apex private sector tourism body. The plan outlines a renewed commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, professionalism, and stronger collaboration between government and industry players.

The Strategic Plan positions UTA as a more structured and results-driven institution ready to lead alongside government in advancing Uganda’s tourism agenda. It emphasizes the need for strong standards, accountability, and coordinated action across the sector to enhance competitiveness and global visibility.

Central to the strategy is the vision of building a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive tourism industry that firmly positions Uganda as “The Pearl of Africa.”

UTA seeks to shift the focus of value creation beyond visitor numbers to quality experiences, environmental sustainability, innovation, and effective public–private partnerships.

The plan sets out clear priorities including institutional strengthening, sustainable financing, improved service delivery to members, enhanced communication and visibility, and the promotion of professionalism and responsible tourism practices.

It also underscores the importance of unifying tourism stakeholders under one strong umbrella body to ensure coherence in advocacy and representation.

Over the next five years, UTA will roll out a nationwide membership campaign aimed at consolidating the private sector voice, including bringing community-based tourism enterprises into a more coordinated framework.

The association intends to position itself as a professional and efficient apex body capable of influencing policy, driving standards, and fostering investment.

The development of the Strategic Plan was undertaken in collaboration with Enabel through the WeWork – Green and Decent Jobs for Youth project, funded by the European Union and the Government of Belgium.

The partnership highlights the growing emphasis on tourism as a vehicle for employment creation, particularly for young people, while promoting environmentally responsible practices.

UTA leaders noted that tourism cannot thrive without a united and organized private sector, stressing the importance of sustained dialogue and joint implementation of the plan’s priorities.

They emphasized that tourism development goes beyond marketing destinations and requires clear strategy, strong institutional structures, and shared purpose among stakeholders.

With the launch of the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, UTA signals a decisive step toward consolidating private sector leadership and shaping a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive tourism industry for Uganda.