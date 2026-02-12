Namuganza turns heat on Anita Among for Speakership

Bukono County Member of Parliament, Persis Namuganza, has officially declared her candidacy for Speaker of Parliament for the 2026–2031 term. She sets up a direct contest with incumbent Speaker Anita Among.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Namuganza said she seeks the speakership to promote unity, transparency, and inclusive leadership.

“With a heart full of gratitude and unwavering dedication to our beloved nation, I humbly express my interest in serving as Speaker of the Parliament 2026–2031,” Namuganza said.

She added, “Guided by a vision of unity, progress, and justice, I am committed to amplifying every voice, fostering transparent governance, and building a brighter future for all.”

Namuganza, who represents Bukono County in Namutumba District, is a prominent figure in Parliament, known for her bold interventions and motions targeting leadership accountability.

She has repeatedly moved measures challenging the conduct and decisions of Speaker Anita Among, highlighting her influence and willingness to confront established authority.

The legislator recently graduated with a law degree from the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), a qualification she says strengthens her ability to preside over parliamentary proceedings and interpret legislative rules.

Namuganza joins a competitive field that includes Anita Among, seeking re-election, and Democratic Party president Norbert Mao. The speakership will be decided by MPs at the opening of the 12th Parliament, with party caucuses expected to play a significant role in shaping the outcome.

Others interested in the same post are Mr Nobert Mao, the newly elected MP for Laroo Pece division in Gulu City. Sources have further told this website that the earlier claim by sections of the press that the Central Executive Committee had ringfenced the two positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker was a hoax, as there was no resolution, but rather an expression of interests by the current holders to have them endorsed without competition.