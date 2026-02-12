Uganda re-elected to African Union Peace and Security Council for 2026–2028 term

Uganda has secured a renewed mandate at Africa’s top security decision-making body after being re-elected to the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) for the 2026–2028 term.

The decision was taken during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council held from February 11–12, 2026, which elected Benin, Gabon, Lesotho, Morocco, Somalia and South Africa and re-elected Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Uganda as members of the Peace and Security Council for the 2026–2028 term. The new term will run from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028.

The 10 member states will now await formal endorsement by the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government scheduled for February 14–15, 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Uganda’s re-election signals sustained continental confidence in Kampala’s role in advancing peace and security across Africa, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare welcomed the development in a post shared via X (formerly Twitter), describing the vote as an endorsement of the country’s longstanding commitment to peace on the continent.

“Congratulations to Uganda for being re-elected to the African Union Peace and Security Council for another 2 year term. This is a vote of confidence in Uganda’s role in peacekeeping, peacemaking and conflict resolution on the continent,” Ayebare stated.

“I also congratulate other member states that were elected,” he added.

The African Union Peace and Security Council is the AU’s standing decision-making organ for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts. Established in 2004, the PSC plays a central role in promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

Its mandate includes early warning and preventive diplomacy, peace support operations, post-conflict reconstruction and development, sanctions against unconstitutional changes of government, and coordination with regional mechanisms and international partners such as the United Nations.

The Council also oversees the African Standby Force and works closely with the Continental Early Warning System to respond proactively to emerging crises. Over the years, it has been instrumental in addressing conflicts in countries such as Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali and the Central African Republic.

Uganda has long been one of Africa’s most active troop-contributing countries in peace support operations. The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have played a critical role in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), previously AMISOM, where Ugandan troops were among the first to deploy and have remained central to stabilisation efforts.

Uganda has also contributed to regional security initiatives under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC), including peace enforcement and counterterrorism operations.

Beyond military deployments, Uganda has been active in mediation and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving conflicts in the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa. Its consistent participation in AU-led missions has positioned it as a key-actor in promoting Africa’s peace and security agenda.

Uganda’s re-election to the PSC is aimed at enabling continuity in influencing high-level decisions on emerging security threats, unconstitutional changes of government, terrorism and post-conflict reconstruction frameworks across the continent.

Africa currently grapples with evolving security challenges, including insurgencies, political instability and transnational crimes, Uganda’s renewed mandate on the Peace and Security Council reveal her continental efforts to safeguard peace and stability.