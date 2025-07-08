African legislative leaders to convene for peace and security summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo

As Africa grapples with rising insecurity, unconstitutional transitions and protracted conflicts, legislative leaders from across the continent are preparing to converge in Uganda for a pivotal summit aimed at advancing peace and security through parliamentary action.

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) will be held from 19 to 20 July 2025 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. The high-level gathering is expected to solidify efforts by parliaments to take a lead role in conflict resolution and security stabilization across Africa.

During a pre-conference diplomatic briefing held on Thursday, 3 July 2025 at the Parliament of Uganda, Geofrey Ekanya, MP for Tororo North County, delivered remarks on behalf of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, outlining the importance of the upcoming summit.

“This is a crucial opportunity for African legislative leaders to come together and seek solutions to the myriad challenges affecting peace and security on the continent,” said Ekanya.

The summit builds upon recent efforts by the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), including a fact-finding mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) involving several Speakers, among them Uganda’s Anita Among and Zambia’s Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti.

“To further enrich their understanding of the conflict,” Speaker Among said, “the team met H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, who shared with them the historical perspective of the conflict and possible opportunities to find a lasting solution.”

President Museveni also provided broader insights into the root causes of conflict across Africa and potential paths toward lasting peace.

Findings from the DRC mission were later adopted at the 15th Plenary Assembly of the FP-ICGLR in Angola in April 2025.

“In the final communiqué of this Assembly under Resolution Number 15, it was agreed to request the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures to convene an extraordinary meeting to consider the proposals by FP-ICGLR,” Speaker Among stated.

Uganda was selected as host for this landmark event, and the Government has committed to providing full logistical support, including VIP immigration services, airport transfers, and security for visiting delegations.

“This extraordinary conference provides a unique opportunity for Speakers and Presidents of African legislatures to convene, collaborate, and commit to actionable strategies for fostering peace and security on the continent,” Speaker Among added.

The two-day summit at Speke Resort will focus on key themes, including combating terrorism, electoral violence, organised crime, and unconstitutional changes of government. It will also address legislative oversight, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy.

The CoSPAL 2025 pre-briefing in Parliament’s Conference Hall



“The theme is intended to bring African legislatures at the centre of conflict resolution because of their representative role,” Among emphasized.

Expected outcomes include a continental resolution advocating for ceasefires in war-torn regions, stronger support for regional peace initiatives led by the AU, ECOWAS, EAC, SADC, IGAD, ICGLR, and the Arab Maghreb Union, and the establishment of a permanent African Speakers Centre on Peace and Security, to be hosted in Uganda.

“The centre will serve as a permanent body for coordinating efforts of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures in promoting peace, conflict resolution, and legislative action,” she said.

With the summit now just days away, Uganda’s Parliament and foreign missions are mobilizing to ensure its success, positioning the country—and its legislative institutions—as a key player in shaping Africa’s future peace architecture.