NRM primaries: Police arrest 16 in Mubende, Isingiro and Rubanda clashes

The Uganda Police Force has launched a series of operations to address the growing wave of election-related violence that has marred the ongoing NRM primaries across several districts. At least 16 suspects have been arrested following incidents of physical assault, arson and vandalism in Mubende, Isingiro, and Rubanda districts.

In a statement released by the Uganda Police confirmed that investigations are underway to bring all perpetrators to justice.

“As the electoral process unfolds, we wish to inform the public that incidents of violence involving political actors have been observed. These acts include physical assaults, property destruction, vandalism of election materials and other electoral offences,” the statement read.

Mubende District – 7 July 2025

The most serious violence was recorded in Mubende District where two rival camps of NRM primary candidates clashed at Kyapa Kyeturege trading centre.

According to police, the confrontation broke out between supporters of Mr. Muhumuza Henry and Hon. Kabanda David.

“Gunfire was exchanged, resulting in injuries to one Gumisiriza Roger. Several individuals were also assaulted with sticks and bricks,” police confirmed.

Later the same day, another violent incident erupted at Nabingola Sub County Headquarters, where two vehicles (UBP 452K and UBP 788T) and a motorcycle (UFU 345X) were set ablaze.

Police swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were taken to Mubende Regional Hospital. Three suspects have since been arrested.

“We have instituted investigations, and statements have been collected from witnesses,” police noted.

Isingiro District – 5 July 2025

In Isingiro, chaos erupted in Kyempisi Cell, Kikagate Subcounty, where two motorcycles and a vehicle were torched. Police confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects, while others remain at large.

“On 07 July 2025, we had a security meeting with all parties and NRM electoral officials to promote peaceful conduct during the primaries,” the statement added.

Rubanda District – 3 July 2025

Earlier incidents were also reported in Rubanda District, where Hon. Henry Musasizi’s convoy was attacked with stones at Hakashanje Playground in Nyakahanga Cell, Bushura Parish. His vehicle sustained damage. Additionally, campaign posters put up earlier in the day were torn down by unidentified individuals.

“Two suspects have been arrested in relation to this incident,” the statement said.

Across the three districts, a total of 16 suspects have been apprehended, with others reportedly on the run.

“We condemn all forms of violence and reassure the public that the perpetrators of violence will be held accountable,” police emphasized.

The Uganda Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to securing the election environment.

“Investigations and operations continue. UPF remains dedicated to maintaining peace to ensure a secure election,” the statement concluded.

The police have urged political actors and their supporters to refrain from acts of violence and respect the rule of law as Uganda continues its electoral processes.