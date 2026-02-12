UNEB to release 2025 UCE results tomorrow

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to release the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results tomorrow, Friday, February 13, 2026, officials have confirmed.

The announcement follows the completion of the national examinations, which saw an increase in candidature compared to the previous year.

According to UNEB, a total of 432,159 candidates across the country sat for the 2025 UCE exams, an increase of 12.1 percent from the 379,748 candidates who took the tests in 2024. Of those who sat the exams, 52.7 percent were female and 47.3 percent were male, highlighting a continued strong representation of girls in national examinations.

The 2025 UCE examinations began with nationwide briefings for candidates at 4,308 examination centres, where head teachers guided learners through the rules, regulations and timetable instructions before the papers commenced.

UNEB’s Executive Director, Dan N. Odongo, said this year’s exams were conducted under the theme “Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment.”

He emphasized that the briefings were part of UNEB’s commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the examination process.

In preparation for the release, UNEB has urged students, parents and schools to access results through official channels once they are published tomorrow. The results will be available on the UNEB website and through authorised dissemination points nationwide. UNEB has stressed that candidates should carefully follow the guidelines for accessing and interpreting their results to avoid misinformation.

The release of the UCE results is a milestone for the thousands of students who completed their Senior Four education. Performance in these examinations will determine progression into Senior Five, vocational pathways and other post-secondary opportunities. Schools, education stakeholders and families are expected to closely review the outcome as Uganda’s education system continues to implement reforms aimed at improving learning and assessment.