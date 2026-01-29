UNEB to release 2025 PLE results tomorrow

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to release the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results tomorrow, Friday, January 30, 2026, release the much-anticipated results of the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), officials have confirmed.

The results will be officially unveiled during a ceremony at State House, Nakasero, where the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, is expected to preside over the release and present the national performance overview.

A total of 817,885 candidates sat for the 2025 PLE, according to UNEB statistics. The exams were conducted under the theme “Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment.”

The candidature represented an increase from 797,444 candidates in 2024, representing a 2.5 percent rise.

A total of 817,885 candidates are set to sit for the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) which officially commence today, Friday, October 31, with the briefing of candidates across the country.

Out of the total candidates, 389,529 (48%) are male, while 428,356 (52%) are female. The 522,039 candidates, representing 64 percent, wee funded under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program, while 295,846 (36%) are privately sponsored. Among them were 61 inmates from Upper Prison School Luzira — 7 female and 54 male who also sat for the national exams.

3,644 candidates with special needs received the necessary assistance and special arrangements during the examination.

UNEB has indicated that the marking, verification and quality assurance processes were completed successfully and within the planned timelines, paving the way for the timely release of results. The board is also expected to provide a detailed breakdown of performance by grades, subjects and regions during the official announcement.

As in previous years, the release of PLE results will guide placement of candidates into Senior One, with schools and education authorities preparing for the next stage of the academic calendar.

UNEB is also expected to issue guidance on access to results, collection of statements and procedures for candidates seeking clarification on their grades.