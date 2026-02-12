Museveni commends MTN for advancing digital transformation and economic growth

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has applauded MTN Uganda for its contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation following a meeting with the company’s top leadership at State House, Entebbe.

The President hosted MTN Uganda Chairman Charles Mbire and his team for discussions on the performance of the telecommunications sector and its growing role in innovation, service delivery and economic growth.

“Today at State House, Entebbe, I welcomed the Chairman of MTN Uganda, Charles Mbire, and his team,” President Museveni said.

He commended their continued contribution to Uganda’s development.

“We held good discussions on the telecommunications sector and its role in driving socio-economic transformation, innovation and service delivery,”Museveni added.

The meeting highlighted the strategic importance of digital infrastructure in supporting government programmes, private sector competitiveness and access to essential services.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Mulinge described the engagement as constructive and forward-looking, noting that it reaffirmed the shared vision between government and the private sector.

“It was a privilege to be hosted by you, Your Excellency. We truly appreciated the opportunity for such a meaningful discussion on our shared vision for Uganda’s economic prosperity,”Mulinge said.

She emphasized that digital transformation remains central to Uganda’s growth agenda.

“Digital transformation is at the heart of Uganda’s economic growth, and MTN Uganda is proud to be at the forefront of these efforts,”Mulinge said.

She added,“We remain fully committed to expanding connectivity, driving innovation and supporting inclusive development across the country.”

MTN Uganda is one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, providing voice, data and mobile financial services to millions of subscribers.

The company continues to invest in network expansion and digital solutions aimed at deepening financial inclusion and strengthening Uganda’s transition to a technology-driven economy