European Parliament questions legitimacy of January elections, calls for independent investigation

Brussels/Kampala — February 12, 2026-The European Parliament has formally questioned the credibility of Uganda’s January 2026 elections and called for an independent investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the country.

In a resolution passed on Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) cited allegations of “abuses, widespread intimidation, electoral fraud, violence, and a nationwide internet blackout” as factors that undermined the integrity of the electoral process. The Parliament urged Ugandan authorities to permit impartial international oversight to ensure accountability.



“The European Parliament is deeply concerned about the conditions under which the January elections were conducted, which raise serious doubts about their legitimacy,” the resolution stated.

Observers and rights groups have documented numerous instances of political harassment, suppression of dissent, and restrictions on media and communication channels during the electoral period. The internet shutdown, in particular, was widely criticized for limiting access to information and obstructing transparency.

The European Parliament’s call aligns with mounting international concern over Uganda’s human rights record and the broader political climate. Lawmakers stressed that any credible democratic process must protect the freedoms of expression, assembly, and the press.

Ugandan authorities have not yet issued a response to the European Parliament’s demands, though past statements from the government have dismissed similar international criticisms as “interference in domestic affairs.”