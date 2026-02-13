Uganda gains EU approval for farmed fish exports, boosting aquaculture sector

Kampala, Uganda — February 12, 2026-Uganda has officially been cleared to export farmed fish to the European Union, a milestone expected to give a major boost to the country’s aquaculture industry.

The EU’s approval, as outlined in Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/187, formally designates Uganda as an authorized exporter of aquaculture products, including tilapia and other farmed finfish.

The move opens up one of the world’s largest and most lucrative fish markets to Ugandan producers, creating opportunities for higher-value exports and foreign exchange earnings. The clearance follows compliance with stringent EU standards for food safety, hygiene, and traceability.

Industry experts say the development could drive investment in fish farming, processing facilities, and cold-chain infrastructure. “This is a turning point for Uganda’s aquaculture sector,” said a senior official at the Ministry of Agriculture. “Farmers now have access to premium markets, which will incentivize quality production and strengthen the entire value chain.”



Uganda’s aquaculture sector has been expanding steadily, driven by domestic demand and government programs promoting fish farming. EU access is expected to accelerate growth further, increase employment in rural areas, and enhance export revenues for the country.