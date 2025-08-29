The 47th OESAI Annual Conference 2025 successfully hosted at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The 47th OESAI Annual Conference & AGM 2025 was successfully hosted at Speke Resort Munyonyo, reaffirming the resort’s reputation as the premier destination for high-profile international gatherings.

The event brought together regional and global leaders in the insurance industry for a week of dialogue, networking, and collaboration.

The conference opened on 23 August and concluded on Wednesday, August 27, marking yet another milestone in Munyonyo’s long history of flawlessly executing large-scale events.

Guided by this year’s theme, “The Future of Customer Experience in Insurance,” participants engaged in rich discussions that explored innovation, regulation, and the customer-focused strategies shaping the industry.

Henry Musasizi, Minister of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, graced the event as Guest of Honour, highlighting the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration, while acknowledging both the challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s insurance sector.

Alhajji Kaddunabi Ibrahim Lubega, CEO of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda, set the pace with an address on “Future Customer Experience in Insurance,” calling for trust, transparency, fairness, and simplified products. He further emphasised the need for agile services and prompt claims settlement to build stronger customer confidence.

Sessions also explored the role of data and analytics in reshaping service delivery. Industry experts demonstrated how insights can anticipate client needs, streamline processes, and create personalised solutions—transforming customer engagement across the sector.

As host, Speke Resort Munyonyo provided the perfect setting for the prestigious conference. With state-of-the-art facilities, luxurious accommodation, and a scenic lakeside backdrop, the resort once again demonstrated why it remains the venue of choice for continental and global summits.

Boasting the largest conference halls in East and Central Africa, the resort seamlessly accommodated the event’s scale and diversity.

The guests enjoyed world-class amenities, including the Speke Gym with advanced fitness equipment, the Calabash Spa and Salon for premium wellness treatments, and an Olympic-standard swimming pool—all reinforcing the resort’s blend of luxury, comfort, and sophistication.