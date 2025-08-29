FINCA Uganda supports parents year-round with education loans and schoolpay

As Uganda’s school holidays begin, homes fill with children’s laughter and energy. For parents, however, joy is often tempered by the looming costs of tuition, uniforms, stationery items, and other essentials. These demands frequently clash with rent, medical bills, and household needs, leaving families, especially those living paycheck to paycheck, under immense pressure. Inflation only sharpens the strain, making saving a constant challenge.

To cope, parents turn to different strategies: tracking expenses in notebooks or apps, saving a portion of income through groups or bank accounts, or applying for scholarships and bursaries from the Ministry of Education and Sports or UNICEF. Yet, even with these efforts, many find that savings and grants alone are not enough, making education loans and digital payment platforms vital.

For Sarah Nansubuga, a single mother of two and market vendor in Jinja, such support is life-changing. “I had only scraped together half the fees,” she recalls. “The school demanded full payment, and I had just restocked my business. In my desperation, a friend who is an active FINCA client mentioned the school fees loan. With only my National ID, manageable collateral, and proof of earnings, I applied, and in two days, the money was available. The repayment plan was manageable with my daily stall income, and I paid conveniently through agency banking at no cost. FINCA became the support I needed for my children’s life,” she says with a smile.

In Lira, David Okello, a boda boda rider, once dreaded the start of every term. Borrowing from friends or selling belongings to cover fees was humiliating. “I would do anything for my daughter’s education, but I was always falling behind,” he admits. “Then FINCA gave me Shs800,000 in just 48 hours, and I paid my daughter’s school fees. I have a seven-month repayment plan and will pay via mobile money, which suits my work on the road. FINCA gave me peace of mind.”

On paying school fees, both parents praise the convenience of digital platforms. Sarah says, “The FINCA branch is nearer to where I work than the school, which is miles away. With a student code I can pay from any branch. It is cheaper, easier and the school gets it instantly.” David adds, “With SchoolPay, paying my child’s school fees has become seamless and stress free. I do it from my phone and keep working. It is like depositing on my child’s account whenever I have extra cash even for the next term. That allows me to focus on providing a future for my daughter without the weight of financial stress.”

Schools themselves are also seeing the benefits. “With SchoolPay, we no longer worry about delays or lost school fees. Parents pay directly from their phones and the funds reflect instantly on account. This has improved our financial planning as a school and given parents the convenience and confidence they need,” says Joseph Mukasa, Director of St. Maria Parents School.

Education policy researcher Joan Katusabe explains: “Until education is fully subsidized, accessible financing keeps children in school.”

For Sarah, this means her children are walking proudly to school in uniform. For David, it means his daughter is continuing to chase her dream of becoming a Dentist. For countless Ugandan parents, planning, seeking financial aid and embracing tools like education loans and digital payments are keeping education within reach.

Education remains the cornerstone of a brighter future. With the right support, families can safeguard household stability while ensuring their children’s learning continues.