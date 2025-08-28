Uganda offers 28,000 free tickets to fans ahead of CHAN 2024 3rd place playoff



Uganda will this weekend play host to the CHAN 2024 3rd/4th place playoff match between Sudan and Senegal, with the game set for Friday, August 29, 2025, at Namboole Stadium. The development comes as part of the East African region’s co-hosting arrangement, which saw Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda share the prestigious continental tournament.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) confirmed that it has purchased 28,000 tickets from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow Ugandan fans free access to the historic match.

“In recognition of the exemplary participation by football fans who have been part of the CHAN-2024 journey during our historic co-hosting as an East African country, the LOC is purchasing up to 28,000 Match Day tickets for fans of the 3rd/4th Place Playoff match,” the LOC said.

The tournament, which kicked off in January, has seen Uganda play a central role as a co-host, with Tanzania handling the opening match and Kenya preparing for the final. Uganda’s turn comes in the playoff, where two regional giants — Sudan and Senegal — will battle for bronze.

The LOC hailed President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni for their support, crediting them with inspiring this gesture towards the fans.

“We extend our appreciation to H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his guidance and to Mama Janet Museveni in saying: ‘Thank you to all football fans that have made our homeland proud during this historic experience of hosting CHAN-2024 for the very first time. You have made history. You have made it memorable and a success for us all.’”

To access the free tickets, fans are required to use CAF’s official online ticketing platform. Once logged in, they must enter the promo code CHAN3RD (in capital letters) at checkout to complete the process without payment.

The LOC clarified that the tickets will bear the words “NOT FOR SALE,” stressing that no one is authorized to physically or electronically resell them.

“When it comes to payment, DO NOT make any payment. Instead, use the Promo Code option,” the LOC emphasized, warning fans to avoid fraudsters.

Uganda’s hosting of the playoff marks a proud moment in the country’s football journey, underscoring its capacity to stage major continental events. For fans, Saturday promises to be both a celebration of the game and of Uganda’s successful role in CHAN 2024.