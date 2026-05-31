France arrests hundreds after PSG’s Champions League triumph sparks night of violence

PARIS, France, May 31, 2026 — French authorities arrested more than 400 people overnight after celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League victory were marred by violence, looting and clashes with police in Paris and several other cities.

The disturbances erupted hours after PSG secured the biggest prize in European club football, prompting tens of thousands of supporters to pour into the streets to celebrate a victory many fans described as historic for the French champions.

By late Saturday night, major gathering points across Paris had become packed with jubilant supporters waving PSG scarves and flags. Crowds gathered around the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe and the Parc des Princes stadium, where giant screens had broadcast the final.

As celebrations intensified, police said some groups began launching fireworks into crowds and towards security officers. Authorities reported that several vehicles were set ablaze, shop windows smashed and public infrastructure damaged as pockets of disorder spread through the capital.

Riot police were deployed to contain the unrest, with officers firing tear gas in several locations after being targeted with bottles, stones and pyrotechnics. Witnesses described scenes of confusion as celebratory gatherings gave way to running battles between police and groups of youths.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing cars, fireworks exploding in crowded streets and police units advancing through smoke-filled avenues in an effort to disperse rioters.

The Interior Ministry said more than 400 arrests had been made nationwide by Sunday morning. Officials indicated that many of those detained were suspected of vandalism, looting, assaulting police officers or participating in unlawful gatherings.

Authorities had anticipated large crowds following the final and had deployed thousands of officers across Paris and other major cities. Security barriers were erected around key landmarks, while transport authorities adjusted services to manage the expected influx of supporters.

Despite those measures, police struggled to contain all incidents as celebrations spread across multiple districts simultaneously.

Emergency services responded to dozens of calls throughout the night, including reports of fires, injuries and property damage. Several police officers were hurt during the clashes, officials said, though no immediate nationwide injury toll was released.

The violence overshadowed what had been a landmark sporting achievement for PSG. The club’s European triumph sparked celebrations not only in Paris but also in Marseille, Lille, Lyon and other French cities where fans gathered in bars, public squares and fan zones.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the club on its success and praised the players for bringing European football’s top prize to France. However, government officials condemned the violence and pledged a firm response against those responsible for criminal acts.

“Nothing can justify attacks on police officers, destruction of property or violence carried out under the cover of celebration,” an Interior Ministry statement said.

By sunrise on Sunday, municipal workers were clearing debris from affected areas while investigators reviewed surveillance footage to identify additional suspects.

Prosecutors are expected to begin processing hundreds of cases linked to the overnight unrest as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the damage.

For many supporters, PSG’s long-awaited European success was a moment of pride and celebration. Yet for French authorities, the night will also be remembered for the challenge of restoring order after scenes of jubilation descended into one of the most turbulent football celebrations the country has witnessed in recent years.