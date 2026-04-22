Ruparelia Group grants permission to motorsport community to use RR Pearl Tower One for Rajiv memorial drive meeting 

The Ruparelia Group has granted permission to the motorsport community to use RR Pearl Tower One as the official meeting point for the Late Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive.

The commemorative event is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026, in honour of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv died on May 3, 2025 in a tragic road crash in Kampala. He is remembered for his strong passion for motorsport and his active role in supporting Uganda’s growing drag racing and drifting culture.

Beyond his corporate duties within the Ruparelia Group and his role as Director at Speke Resort Munyonyo, he was also admired for promoting motorsport development and encouraging youth participation in organised automotive events.

The memorial drive is being organised by TTDrags and Drifts UG, who earlier formally wrote to the management of the Ruparelia Group requesting permission to use RR Pearl Tower One as the starting point of the event.

“We respectfully request permission to use RR Pearl Tower One as the official meeting point for the Late Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive scheduled for Sunday May 3, 2026,” the organisers wrote.

They further emphasized the symbolic importance of the venue in honouring Rajiv’s legacy.

“The Late Rajiv Memorial Drive is a significant occasion aimed at honouring the life and legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia. As RR Pearl Tower One was named in his honour, it would be a deeply symbolic and meaningful location to commence the memorial drive,”organisers noted.

The organisers added that the route would proceed to Speke Resort Munyonyo, where Rajiv also served in a leadership role.

“The event will then proceed to Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the late Rajiv also served as a Director, further underscoring his lasting contributions to both the Ruparelia Group and the motorsport community,” they wrote.

They also assured management of proper coordination and safety arrangements for the event.

“We anticipate participants to convene at RR Pearl Tower One for registration, briefing and the official flag off. We assure you that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure smooth coordination, adherence to safety protocols and respect for the premises and operations of the Ruparelia Group,” they wrote.

The Ruparelia Group has since granted permission for the use of RR Pearl Tower One. The approval as part of honouring Rajiv’s enduring legacy within both the business and motorsport communities.

The memorial drive will attract motorsport enthusiasts, business leaders, and members of the public who continue to celebrate Rajiv’s contribution to Uganda’s motorsport scene and his big role within the Ruparelia Group.