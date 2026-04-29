Kampala set for massive Rajiv Ruparelia tribute drive

Rajiv Ruparelia will be honoured in a series of high-profile memorial activities in Kampala this weekend, with thousands of mourners, friends and admirers expected to turn up to celebrate his life and legacy.

The tribute events, organised under the theme “Remembering RR,” are scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026, and are expected to bring together a wide cross section of society, from business leaders to ordinary Ugandans, reflecting the far reaching impact Rajiv had on the country’s social and economic landscape.

According to organisers, the memorial is not only intended to remember Rajiv but also to continue his vision of service, compassion, and community transformation.

The day’s activities will begin with a Prosthetic Leg Donation Drive at 10:30 AM at Mulago National Referral Hospital under the Department of Orthopaedics.

The initiative is aimed at restoring mobility and dignity to beneficiaries, in line with Rajiv’s long standing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

Rajiv was deeply involved in philanthropic work through the Ruparelia Group, particularly in health, education and youth empowerment initiatives, which have impacted thousands across Uganda.

In the afternoon, a Memorial Drive will commence at 2:30 PM from Pearl Business Park, the home of the landmark RR Pearl Tower. The procession is expected to attract hundreds of motorists in a symbolic tribute to Rajiv’s energetic personality and passion for life.

Rajiv lived a full and impactful life and this drive reflects the energy, ambition and positivity he shared with those around him.

The day will conclude with a Candle Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 PM at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where attendees will gather for a moment of reflection and unity in honour of a legacy many describe as defined by generosity and purpose.

The tributes have continued to pour in from across Uganda’s business community and beyond, with many describing Rajiv as a visionary entrepreneur who played a key role in expanding the Ruparelia Group’s footprint in real estate, hospitality, and education.

The theme of the day, “Restoring Hope, Honouring a Legacy, Changing Lives,” is meant to inspire continued acts of kindness and service in his memory.

This is not just about remembrance, it is about action. Rajiv believed in uplifting others, and we want to ensure that his legacy continues to make a difference.

With large crowds expected, organisers have called for calm and coordination throughout the events to ensure a smooth and respectful tribute.