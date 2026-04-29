Tragedy: Over 35 passengers feared dead after canoe capsizes on River Nguse in Kagadi

Police in Kagadi District have launched search and rescue operations following a tragic marine accident in which a canoe carrying an estimated 35 to 40 passengers capsized on River Nguse.

The incident occurred on the night of April 28, 2026 at around 8:30pm in Kyaleni Village, Pachwa Town Council, sending panic across the lakeside community and raising fears of multiple casualties.

According to the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson, Julius Hakiza, officers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the accident.

“Police responded immediately. One survivor has been identified as Byaruhanga Tumuhaise, 27, a resident of Kyaleni,” Hakiza said.

Authorities indicated that the exact number of people on board remains unclear due to the absence of a passenger manifest, complicating efforts to determine how many individuals may still be missing.

“The exact number of missing persons is yet to be confirmed due to lack of a passenger manifest,” Hakiza added.

Marine Police units have since taken over the scene and are conducting intensive search and rescue operations in the river, with support expected from local residents.

“Marine Police are conducting search and rescue operations, while an inquiry into the cause of the accident is ongoing,” he noted.

Preliminary assessments suggest that several risk factors could have contributed to the disaster, including overloading of the canoe, traveling at night, and the general condition of the vessel.

Police have called upon members of the public to assist in identifying potential victims.

“We urge relatives of anyone who may have been on the canoe to report to Kagadi Central Police Station,” Hakiza urged.

By press time, no official death toll had been confirmed, but authorities warned that the situation remains critical as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors.

Further updates are expected as the operation continues.