Uganda–Tanzania Tourism roadshow strengthens regional cooperation and cross-border market linkages

The Uganda–Tanzania Tourism Roadshow held at Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam has reinforced growing efforts by the two countries to deepen regional tourism cooperation, enhance joint destination marketing, and expand cross-border business opportunities within the East African Community.

The engagement, convened by the Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam, brought together tourism industry players, government representatives, and private sector stakeholders from both countries under the theme “Promoting Regional Tourism Partnerships & Business Linkages.”

Speaking at the event, Deputy High Commissioner Elizabeth Allimadi underscored the importance of regional collaboration in building competitive tourism value chains and strengthening economic ties between partner states.

“Regional cooperation remains central to strengthening value chains and enhancing destination competitiveness. Tourism is a key driver of economic growth and people-to-people relations,” she said.

Private sector leaders also emphasized the need for collaboration over competition in order to unlock the region’s tourism potential.

The President of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, Willy Chambulo, called for stronger cross-border cooperation among industry players, while the Vice President of the Uganda Tourism Association, Isa Kato, urged deeper private sector engagement to give practical meaning to regional integration frameworks.

“Collaboration is more important than competition if we are to fully unlock the potential of our tourism sector,” Chambulo noted.

The Uganda Tourism Board used the platform to showcase Uganda’s wide range of tourism attractions, including gorilla trekking, wildlife safaris, birding experiences, and primate adventures, positioning the country as a leading destination in Africa’s tourism landscape.

A key highlight of the Roadshow was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Uganda Tourism Association, the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, and the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators.

The agreements focus on joint marketing initiatives, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and coordinated promotion of tourism products.

The event concluded with Business-to-Business networking sessions that stakeholders say will help boost tourist flows, stimulate innovation in tourism products, and further strengthen regional integration within the East African tourism sector.