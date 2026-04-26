Massive turnout marks Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday run at Kololo

KAMPALA, April 26, 2026 — A massive crowd turned up at Kololo Independence Grounds on Sunday as thousands participated in the 52nd birthday run of Muhoozi Kainerugaba, underscoring the growing scale and influence of the annual event.

The run, held under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope,” brought together a wide range of participants, including political figures, security personnel, youth leaders, and ordinary citizens. The atmosphere was high-energy, with music, coordinated warm-ups, and branded merchandise adding to the spectacle.

Organised by the Patriotic League of Uganda, the event is part of broader nationwide activities celebrating Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday. Funds raised from the run are expected to support charitable causes, particularly initiatives targeting vulnerable children and underprivileged communities.

This year’s edition saw intensified mobilisation efforts across the country, contributing to the significant turnout witnessed at Kololo. Analysts say the event is increasingly taking on a dual role — both as a charity drive and a platform for social and political visibility.

Gen. Muhoozi took part in the run alongside supporters, drawing cheers from participants as he joined different groups along the route. His presence added momentum to an event that continues to blend public engagement with philanthropy.

Security and traffic were tightly managed around Kololo, with authorities implementing earlier advisories to ensure order during the high-profile gathering.

As the crowds dispersed, the 2026 birthday run further cemented its status as one of Kampala’s largest annual public events, reflecting its expanding reach and significance beyond a celebratory occasion.