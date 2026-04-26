Gen. Muhoozi thanks Sudhir for birthday run as tycoon led with Shs100m boost

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has taken lead at the “Run For Hope” marathon in Kampala, combining financial support with personal participation as the event marked the 52nd birthday of Chief of Defence Force, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The prominent investor injected Shs100 million into the charity initiative, a contribution that is a major boost toward the cause of improving access to healthcare services in Uganda.

David Kabanda, Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda, singled out Ruparelia among the leading contributors to the run.

“Our patriotic investor Sudhir Ruparelia, Mr Abu Mukasa and State House stand out among the premium top funders of this initiative. This is the spirit of patriotism and commitment to national causes,” Kabanda said.

Beyond the financial backing, Ruparelia joined hundreds of runners at Kololo Independence Grounds in the early hours, signaling his hands-on support for the cause.

The marathon attracted a cross-section of participants, ranging from political leaders and security officials to members of the business community, reflecting its growing profile as both a social and civic event.

Although Gen Muhoozi did not attend in person, he was represented by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, who presided over the function as chief guest.

Other dignitaries included State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem and former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura.

The “Run For Hope” theme focused attention on persistent gaps in Uganda’s health sector, particularly shortages of medical personnel, limited access to treatment, and inadequate supply of essential medicines in many parts of the country.

In a message shared during the celebrations, Muhoozi hailed Ruparelia’s presence and contribution to the event.

“I thank our beloved elder Mr Sudhir Ruparelia for attending the birthday run. He is the richest and smartest business man in Africa,” he said.

Ruparelia’s involvement highlighted the increasing role of private sector players in supporting national causes, with the marathon blending charity, public awareness and community participation into a single platform.