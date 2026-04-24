Gov’t suspends trade order enforcement

Government has suspended the enforcement of the controversial trade order following widespread complaints from traders, religious leaders and the Inter-Religious Council, State Minister for Trade David Bahati has announced.

Bahati said the decision was taken to allow further consultations with key stakeholders before the operation can resume under a revised framework.

“We are going to continue the consultations to see how best the objective of this exercise can be achieved, and we’ll ensure that nobody is hurt, nobody is abused,” Bahati said.

He added, “The intention of this is to bring order, and order must be brought in an orderly manner without interfering with people’s lives and livelihoods.”

The minister emphasised that the suspension takes immediate effect, with formal communication expected from the Prime Minister’s office.

“The most important thing to note today as we go into appropriation is that the trade order has been suspended until further notice. We need that communication out so that whatever is happening is put at halt,” he said.

Bahati also issued an apology to religious leaders over the conduct of some enforcement teams, acknowledging concerns raised about how the operation was carried out on the ground.

He maintained that while the policy aims to streamline trading activities and ensure proper use of government-built markets, enforcement must be conducted professionally and with respect for citizens.

“We shall ensure that professional people are used to do any government work so that there is peace,” he said.

According to Bahati, the government has already held meetings with the Inter-Religious Council, traders and officials from the Ministry for the Presidency, and plans to continue engagements until the end of June.

A final consultation meeting is expected then, paving the way for a refined implementation strategy in July.

However, Members of Parliament raised concerns about the impact of the halted enforcement on affected traders.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned what support the government would extend to traders whose businesses were disrupted before the suspension.

He criticised the manner in which the operation was conducted, alleging the involvement of security agencies and “goons.”

Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany also pressed government for clarity, saying Parliament had not been formally briefed on the trade order.

Silwany noted that traders operating kiosks and small businesses were suffering as enforcement teams reportedly removed structures and goods without prior notice.

He called on the Ministry of Trade to explain how it plans to address the plight of affected traders and ensure a more transparent and humane approach going forward.

The trade order, which has been at the centre of the dispute, is part of a government initiative aimed at reorganizing urban trade by relocating vendors from streets and informal spaces into designated markets and gazetted trading areas. The policy is intended to decongest cities, improve sanitation and safety and promote fair competition among traders operating in formal premises.

However, its implementation has sparked tension in several towns and cities, with many small-scale traders complaining of abrupt evictions, loss of merchandise and limited access to affordable market spaces. The rollout lacked adequate sensitisation and failed to consider the realities of informal businesses that rely on high-foot-traffic locations.

Religious leaders and civil society actors have since called for a more consultative and phased approach, urging the government to balance order with economic survival for thousands of urban livelihoods.