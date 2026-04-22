Gov’t launches POSTCOM online trade platform

The government has launched Postcom, a new online shopping platform operated by Posta Uganda, aimed at making it easier for Ugandans to buy and sell goods and services while supporting the country’s growing digital economy.

The platform was unveiled at a press conference held at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday,21, morning.

Posta Uganda Managing Director James Arinaitwe said the initiative is part of efforts to modernize the post office and keep it relevant in a fast-changing digital world.

“The post office is not going away,” he said. “Even 100 years from now, it will still be there, but delivering different kinds of services.”

Arinaitwe explained that Postcom will enable individuals and businesses to sell goods online and rely on the postal network for efficient and affordable delivery.

“If you have goods to sell, even small items, put them on the platform. We will connect you with buyers and deliver them wherever they are,” he said.

Postcom allows sellers to list goods and services while connecting them to potential buyers. The platform also accommodates service providers, including consultants, making it inclusive for different types of businesses.

Arinaitwe said the service will be free to use, allowing sellers to list their products without charge.

The Board Chairperson of Posta Uganda, Balyejjusa Sulaiman Kirunda, said the launch is part of a broader government strategy to grow the economy through digital transformation.

“We cannot grow the economy without going digital. This platform will help Ugandans reach wider markets, increase sales, and improve household incomes,” he said.

He encouraged entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals to use the platform to promote locally made products.

The platform was developed with support from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, which provided the technology required to build the system.

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Baluku Kabyanja, said Postcom will work closely with other government agencies to improve service delivery and ensure smooth operations.

Postcom will operate under the supervision of the Uganda Communications Commission, which will regulate the platform and ensure that only acceptable content and services are offered.

Kabyanja reassured the public that online transactions on the platform are safe as more Ugandans embrace digital services.

Through Postcom, the government will expand digital trade, improve service delivery, and provide more citizens with an opportunity to participate in the online economy.