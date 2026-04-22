Agriculture Ministry hands over vehicles to boost farm services under UCSATP

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has handed over 69 vehicles and 1,034 motorcycles to districts under the Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Transformation Project (UCSATP) in an aim to strengthen agricultural extension services across the country.

The motorcycles, which were flagged off by Vice President Jessica Alupo, are designated for sub-county agricultural extension officers to improve last-mile service delivery to farmers.

The handover ceremony took place at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Presiding over the function, Alupo emphasised the importance of mobility in improving service delivery.

“For a long time, limited mobility has constrained last-mile service delivery. These vehicles and motorcycles will now enable our extension staff to reach farmers more efficiently, provide timely technical support, and enhance accountability,” she said.

She also urged leaders and extension workers to ensure proper use of the equipment.

“These are public resources entrusted to you to serve our farmers. Let us not look for more excuses not to serve the farmers,” she added.

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, said the move is in line with the government’s policy to strengthen extension services nationwide.

“It is our policy objective as the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to ensure that all extension workers get adequate means of transport to enable them to carry out farm outreaches,” he said.

Tumwebaze called on leaders at all levels to ensure the equipment is put to proper use.

“I appeal to all leaders, including Members of Parliament, LC5 chairpersons, RDCs, DISOs and councillors, to ensure that these tools deployed are put to good use,” he said.

He also commended the World Bank Group for supporting the initiative.

“I thank the World Bank Group for prioritising agriculture in their funding framework,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the project must deliver tangible results to farmers.

“This project must deliver results to the farmer, not on paper, but in reality. The success will be measured by the number of livelihoods transformed,” the official said.

The UCSATP, supported by the World Bank Group, is a $354 million project targeting about 3.9 million beneficiaries across 69 districts. It is aimed at increasing productivity, improving market access, and building resilience to climate change.

Government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that such investments translate into real impact at household level through improved service delivery, increased production and higher farmer incomes.