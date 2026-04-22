DG Kitakule celebrates Rotary District 9213 service impact and life changing interventions

District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule has hailed the growing impact of Rotary District 9213 across Uganda, pointing to a year of service that has transformed lives and strengthened communities through sustained humanitarian interventions.

Reflecting on the district’s achievements, Kitakule said Rotary’s work has gone beyond routine engagement, delivering tangible change in communities through a shared commitment to service.

“Together, we have not just served, we have transformed lives, confirming that indeed Rotary Eyamba,” Kitakule said, capturing the spirit that has defined the district’s outreach.

He emphasized that Rotarians across the country have remained consistent in extending support to vulnerable communities, guided by the principle of service above self and a strong culture of volunteerism.

“Throughout the year, Rotarians across Uganda have once again demonstrated the true meaning of Service Above Self. In communities near and far, their dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment have touched lives in ways that words can scarcely capture,” he noted.

Kitakule described Rotary as an action driven movement, where members dedicate time and resources to projects that directly respond to community needs, rather than limiting engagement to meetings and fellowship.

“Rotary in Uganda is more than meetings and fellowship, it is action. It is the early mornings spent organizing medical camps, the weekends dedicated to community outreach, and the countless hours invested in planning and executing projects that uplift the most vulnerable,” he said.

Under this approach, Rotary District 9213 has implemented a range of initiatives, including medical camps that have expanded access to health care, education programs that have supported learners, and water and sanitation projects that have improved living conditions in underserved areas.

He noted that these interventions have had a visible and lasting impact on beneficiaries, particularly in schools and health centers where support has addressed both immediate and long term challenges.

“In schools, children have received books, mentorship, and the encouragement to dream beyond their circumstances. In health centers, families have accessed care and support that saves lives. In communities, access to clean water and sanitation has restored dignity and improved wellbeing,” Kitakule explained.

The District Governor also underscored the importance of partnerships and collective effort in achieving these results, noting that Rotary’s strength lies in bringing together people, skills, and resources toward a common goal.

“What has made this Rotary year truly special is the power of collective effort. Uniting for good, each Rotarian contributed time, skills, and resources, together with our partners, to achieve meaningful impact,” he said.

Kitakule paid tribute to Rotarians who dedicated their time and energy throughout the year, acknowledging their role in delivering hope and support to communities facing different challenges.

“To every Rotarian who gave their time, resources, and energy this year, thank you. Your efforts have brought hope where it was needed, strength where there was struggle, and smiles where there was uncertainty,” he added.

Looking ahead, he called for sustained momentum, urging members to maintain the same level of commitment as Rotary continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact across communities.

“As we look ahead, may we carry forward this same passion and commitment. Because when Rotarians unite for good with purpose, there is no limit to the impact that can be achieved,” Kitakule said.