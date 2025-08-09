Rotary Governor Kitakule rallies Rotary Club Kitante to expand membership and boost impact

Rotary Governor, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule has challenged members of the Rotary Club of Kitante to intensify their recruitment efforts and broaden the club’s visibility in order to sustain its life-changing community initiatives.

Speaking during his official visit to the club on Wednesday, Kitakule commended the vibrancy of Rotary Club Kitante, which boasts 57 members. However, he expressed concern that only about 40% of the members are actively engaged in club activities.

“My challenge is simple. Each member should bring in at least one new Rotarian by the end of the year. Our goal is to grow by 20 members, and with that growth comes more hands for service, stronger leadership pipelines, and the energy to sustain impactful projects,” Kitakule said.

Kitakule emphasized the importance of attracting a younger, more passionate generation of Rotarians who can carry the torch forward and uphold Rotary’s legacy of service and innovation.

He noted, “Let’s bring in young, purpose-driven people who are eager to make a difference. That’s how we ensure continuity and relevance.”

The Rotary Club of Kitante has already made its mark through impactful projects such as providing clean water to communities in Kamwokya and championing support programs for the boy child. Kitakule praised these initiatives but noted they require more visibility to attract meaningful partnerships and inspire others.

“Kitante’s projects speak volumes, clean water for Kamwokya, support for the boy child, these initiatives are changing lives,” he said.

He added, “But we need to amplify them. Visibility is key to drawing in partners and showing others what’s possible.”

On the international front, Kitakule lauded the club for its contributions to the Rotary International Foundation. To date, the club has donated $10,000, with a target of raising another $10,000 by the end of the year.

“That level of giving is commendable. If we hit the $20,000 target, not only will Rotary Club Kitante receive recognition at the District Conference, but it will also help fuel global projects that uplift communities around the world,” he applauded.

Kitakule also urged members to participate fully in upcoming Rotary events, serve with boldness, and remain committed to the club’s mission.

“With growth, visibility, and commitment, Rotary Club Kitante can become a true model of service and leadership. “Let’s show up, serve boldly, and inspire lasting change.”