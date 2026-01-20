Rotary Club of Mapeera fellowship inspires vision, leadership and service in Rotary District 9213

The Rotary Club of Mapeera recently hosted a vibrant fellowship that brought together Rotarians and friends for an engaging fireside chat focused on leadership service and the future of Rotary District 9213.

The gathering featured Rotary District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule of District 9213, Managing Director and District Governor Nominee Kasi Fabian and Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje whose reflections inspired members to think deeply about responsibility opportunity and impact.

Addressing the fellowship, District Governor Kitakule spoke on the themes of privilege, possibility, and promise, describing charter membership and especially serving as a charter president as a rare honour.

He praised the Rotary Club of Mapeera as a uniquely positioned and widely admired new club noting that it is among the few to be chartered with the direct attention of a Rotary International President.

He reminded members that the club’s growing popularity and likability had opened doors of opportunity urging them to protect and build on that trust through meaningful service.

“It is rare for a sitting president or an international president to directly charter clubs Kitakule noted underscoring the responsibility that comes with such recognition,” Kitakule said.

Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje added a deeply personal and forward-looking perspective reflecting on vision and accountability in service. He recalled meeting Kasi Fabian years ago when both were young and new in their Rotary journey, yet united by a belief that they could help change lives in Uganda. That shared dream, he said, has since evolved into concrete plans for a welfare centre with the potential to save countless lives.

Mwanje emphasized that true impact is not measured by financial capacity but by the willingness to act. Rotary he said offers limitless opportunities to serve for those guided by imagination and compassion.

“We are not here just to live comfortably we are here to serve to make a difference and to be accountable for the gifts we have been given he told members,” Mwanje noted.

In his remarks Managing Director and District Governor Nominee Kasi Fabian highlighted Rotary District 9213’s long standing commitment to cancer awareness testing and treatment pointing to sustained leadership and active clubs as key drivers of impact.

He noted that Rotary’s strong public goodwill is rooted not in money or profit but in consistent visible service to communities.

“People respect Rotary because it improves lives openly, generously and in partnership with others he said, adding that the organisation’s credibility is built through compassion, collaboration and results,” Kasi said.

He added that the rotary’s credibility is built through compassion, collaboration and results.

The fellowship concluded on a note of renewed purpose with members encouraged to draw inspiration from Rotary’s values as they work together to shape the next chapter of service and leadership in District 9213.