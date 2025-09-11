Rotary, Davis & Shirtliff partner to deliver clean water and solar energy in Uganda

Many communities in Uganda continue to face limited access to safe water and reliable energy, challenges that affect health services, education and local development.

To address this, Rotary District 9213 Uganda has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Davis & Shirtliff Uganda (D&S) to implement sustainable water and solar energy solutions in underserved areas.

The collaboration seeks to leverage Rotary’s community networks and D&S’s technical expertise to design and implement projects that expand access to clean water, improve energy supply, and strengthen community resilience.

Announcing the partnership in Kampala on Thursday, Rotary leaders said the initiative will focus on installing solar-powered water systems for schools, communities, and health facilities. It will also provide sustainable irrigation systems to boost agriculture and food security, as well as water treatment solutions for schools and health centres.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will share responsibilities on a 50-50 cost-sharing model, ensuring sustainability and local ownership. D&S will provide technical expertise, equipment, training, and cost-sharing support, while Rotary will mobilize communities, identify projects, and fundraise.

“This partnership will not only expand access to clean and renewable energy but also improve access to safe water and sanitation, reduce reliance on unreliable utilities, and strengthen the resilience of local communities,” said Samuel Ingambwaaki, District Membership Chair, Rotary District 9213.

The MoU will initially run for one year, with the potential for renewal and expansion. Both partners are committed to promoting joint projects that prioritize inclusion and address Uganda’s infrastructure gaps. They emphasized that access to safe water and energy should not be a privilege, but a fundamental right for all Ugandans.