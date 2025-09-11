One Health Preparedness project launched at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, this morning officially launched the One Health Preparedness, Prevention, and Response Project in the Greater Virunga Landscape at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The initiative, funded by the World Bank Pandemic Fund and implemented in collaboration with WHO, FAO, UNICEF, and other partners, aims to strengthen regional defenses against zoonotic diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, Anthrax, and M-pox.

Speaking at the event, Tayebwa emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in combating potential health crises. “Today, we take a decisive step towards protecting the health of our communities and safeguarding our shared ecosystems. This project is not just about disease prevention; it is about ensuring the safety of our people, livestock, and wildlife,” he said.

The Greater Virunga Landscape, which spans Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. Home to the iconic mountain gorilla and numerous other species, it is also an area where human, livestock, and wildlife interactions are frequent, heightening the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

“The One Health approach recognizes that human, animal and environmental health are interconnected,” Tayebwa explained.

He added, “By investing in joint surveillance, early warning systems, laboratory capacity, and community engagement, we are prioritizing prevention before crises strike.”

On the Ugandan side, the Greater Virunga Landscape encompasses key tourist destinations such as Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. These sites attract thousands of visitors annually and generate millions of dollars in tourism revenue. Officials note that by protecting health security, Uganda also safeguards the future of its vital tourism sector.

Tayebwa reassured stakeholders of Parliament’s support for the project, stating, “As a legislature, we are committed to backing initiatives that enhance public health, promote regional solidarity, and secure our economic growth. This project exemplifies how we can achieve all three.”

The launch at Speke Resort Munyonyo was attended by government officials, development partners, and representatives from the participating countries, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the One Health approach. Through regional cooperation, the project seeks to create resilient systems capable of responding to disease outbreaks before they escalate into full-scale emergencies.