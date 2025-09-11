Gov’t pledges Shs50b for completion of stalled works on Mubende Road

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has reassured Ugandans that the government is committed to fast-tracking the completion of the Mubende–Fort Portal and Mubende–Kyenjojo road projects, following concerns over stalled works and prolonged delays.

Speaking during the 6th Bi-annual private sector CEO retreat held in Fort Portal, Nabbanja admitted that the contractor, Energo, has faced financial and operational challenges that have slowed progress, but noted that the government has now set aside Shs50 billion to revitalise the project.

“Energo got a number of challenges. When he was paid part of the money last month, he had to solve some of those challenges. The suppliers were on him—fuel, equipment and other costs—so the money was used to clear those obligations,” Nabbanja explained.

She added that despite the setbacks, works never fully stopped but were progressing at a very low pace.

“He has been working, but at a low pace. This week or next week, he will receive another cohort of money. With this money, he is going to receive around Shs50 billion, and it will push him to some level. That I can promise,” she said.

The Prime Minister recalled that President Yoweri Museveni had earlier directed Cabinet to give priority to the Mubende road corridor during his tour of Mubende, Mityana and the surrounding districts.

“Remember when he toured Mubende and Mityana, the President directed us in July to prioritise that road. That is why the contractor was paid, and we are making sure resources are channelled accordingly,” Nabbanja said.

On the Mubende–Kyenjojo road, Nabbanja announced that the Ministry of Works and Transport’s in-house engineering team will be deployed to carry out urgent forward maintenance.

“We are going to use our in-house engineering services under the Ministry of Works. They are the same team that has just completed Jinja Road. The next area is Mubende–Kyenjojo, to at least do forward maintenance so that the road is motorable. I believe to some extent this will solve the problem,” she added.

The Mubende–Fort Portal and Mubende–Kyenjojo roads have, for months, remained a source of public frustration. Road users have complained of potholes, incomplete sections, and muddy diversions that worsen during heavy rains. Transporters say vehicle maintenance costs have soared, while farmers in the Mubende–Kyenjojo belt lament that poor access has reduced their ability to take produce to markets in Kampala and western Uganda.

Local leaders in Mubende have repeatedly accused contractors of abandoning worksites, while business owners warn that the state of the road has disrupted trade and tourism in the region.

Government’s renewed pledge of Shs50 billion now raises expectations that the long-awaited works will resume in earnest. However, Parliament has already raised broader concerns about inflated contracts and poor supervision across Uganda’s road sector, demanding stricter accountability to ensure value for money.